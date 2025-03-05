"Disney's Snow White" star Rachel Zegler performed "Waiting on a Wish," the first single from the original soundtrack.

Rachel Zegler performs first single from 'Disney's Snow White' called 'Waiting on a Wish' in Tokyo

Rachel Zegler took to the stage in Tokyo to perform the first single from "Disney's Snow White," called "Waiting on a Wish."

Zegler was joined on the Roppongi Hills Arena stage by local actress and singer Sakura Kiryu, who provides the Japanese dubbing voice of Snow White. The two performed together for hundreds of fans.

In the upcoming film, Zegler stars as a live-action reimagining of the classic Disney princess, opposite Gal Gadot's Evil Queen character.

"Disney's Snow White," directed by Marc Webb, opens in theaters March 21.

"Waiting on a Wish" is available digitally on Amazon, Apple Music and Spotify. The entire soundtrack will be released on March 14.

