Raleigh highway interchange named in honor of St. Augustine's Coach George Williams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Track and Field Coach George Williams has a long list of accolades and an even longer list of athletes he has trained all over the world. However, he will receive a new honor that thousands will see every day,

A highway interchange will be named in his honor.

"George Williams is my father, a role model, a mentor, and someone who invested in me and seen something in me. I didn't see myself," said Bershawn Jackson, Olympic Medalist and Track Coach.

Williams' career spans 44 years at Saint Augustine's University. As an alum, he led his alma mater to 39 national NCAA Division II tiles and was named Division II national coach of the year 20 times.

"Coach George Williams is a legend," said Chris Coleman, NC State Coach.

Williams also coached the U.S. Olympic men's track and field teams in 2004 and took other U.S. teams to national competitions around the world.

"I always tell my student-athlete, you know, God don't make winners and God don't make losers. He makes choosers," said Williams.

His love for track and field and making the right choices began at a young age.

"We were the first ones to integrate Morris Park in Miami, Florida. So, God has been good to me. Things that just happened in and because I guess I persevere and endure or regardless of what's going on," said Williams.

His loyalty and passion is contagious. Many former athletes followed in Williams' footsteps, becoming leaders in the community, like N.C. State University Jump Coach Chris Coleman.

"I grew up on a track. My daughters grew up on the track. They call him Grandpa. He asks about them every time that I'm around. So he has his impact on my life has been exponential," said Coleman.

Williams will forever be remembered, where New Bern Avenue meets Interstate 440, will be named Coach George Williams Interchange. The North Carolina Department of Transportation approved the designation request from Raleigh City Council.

"You don't imagine things when you enjoy what you're doing. I never dreamed about something like this," said Williams.

Olympic medalist Bershawn Jackson credits Williams for his success and is excited about his mentor's new recognition.

"I'm so happy that they are acknowledging his greatness and knowledge and everything he has done. It's just amazing to hear that they give him his flowers," said Jackson.

Senator Dan Blue who has known Williams for years and was a supporter of the designation said Williams' legacy will live on.

"I think they should think of a dedicated servant, a committed teacher, who wants to share his experiences and his knowledge with those with whom he comes in contact," he said.