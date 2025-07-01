Officials will talk about changes to Raleigh Convention Center expansion plans, among other topics

The city manager's office will discuss the restructure of project terms during the City Council meeting.

The city manager's office will discuss the restructure of project terms during the City Council meeting.

The city manager's office will discuss the restructure of project terms during the City Council meeting.

The city manager's office will discuss the restructure of project terms during the City Council meeting.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A lot of major projects are happening in downtown Raleigh.

From expansion of the convention center to investments in Heritage Park Housing Authority and Fire Department, city leaders will discuss those projects and any new changes during Tuesday's City Council meeting.

Raleigh Convention Center

The city is expanding the Raleigh Convention Center, which will be anchored around an Omni hotel. It will provide additional meeting spaces and accommodation for large events.

The project initially called for a 560-room hotel to open in 2027 with the city approving $75 million in bonds for the hotel.

Now, the plan calls for an approximate 600 key hotel in exchange for the city's investment from room and occupancy tax revenue. This will allow the city to publicly own and benefit from the project.

The City Manager's Office will discuss the restructure of project terms during the meeting at 1 p.m.

Others items on agenda

Raleigh Housing Authority's Heritage Park investments

Upgrades to Dix Park and Chavis Park's stroll way

Relocation of Red Hat Amphitheater

SEE FULL AGENDA HERE