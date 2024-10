Pedestrian hit, killed in Raleigh on South Saunders Street

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after getting hit by a vehicle in Raleigh.

It happened at 9 a.m. on South Saunders Street at Pecan Road.

The northbound lanes closed temporarily in that area, according to Raleigh Police Department.

Traffic may experience some delays. Detours are in place.

No further information was released at this time.