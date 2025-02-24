24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 person hospitalized after fire erupts at abandoned Raleigh house

WTVD logo
Monday, February 24, 2025 11:04AM
1 hospitalized after fire erupts at Raleigh house
The fire battalion chief said it appeared to be an abandoned house.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was injured after a fire erupted Monday morning in an abandoned house in Raleigh.

It happened on Schaub Drive near Western Boulevard. The call was originally reported as a fire in the woods, but when crews arrived, it was upgraded to a structure fire.

According to the fire battalion chief, one victim was found inside the house and taken to a hospital.

He also confirmed it appeared to be an abandoned house.

The fire was under control in about 45 minutes, and the cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW