1 person hospitalized after fire erupts at abandoned Raleigh house

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was injured after a fire erupted Monday morning in an abandoned house in Raleigh.

It happened on Schaub Drive near Western Boulevard. The call was originally reported as a fire in the woods, but when crews arrived, it was upgraded to a structure fire.

According to the fire battalion chief, one victim was found inside the house and taken to a hospital.

He also confirmed it appeared to be an abandoned house.

The fire was under control in about 45 minutes, and the cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.