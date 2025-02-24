1 person hospitalized after fire erupts at abandoned Raleigh house

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was injured after a fire erupted Monday morning in an abandoned house in Raleigh.
It happened on Schaub Drive near Western Boulevard. The call was originally reported as a fire in the woods, but when crews arrived, it was upgraded to a structure fire.
According to the fire battalion chief, one victim was found inside the house and taken to a hospital.
He also confirmed it appeared to be an abandoned house.
The fire was under control in about 45 minutes, and the cause is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.