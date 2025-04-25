Raleigh Police charge woman with murder in North Hills Drive stabbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman has been arrested and charged with murder in a stabbing earlier this month, Raleigh Police said Friday.

Jashell Ireland, 39, had been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflict serious injury, but her charges were upgraded after the victim, 43-year-old Christian Rovelo Paz, died.

The stabbing happened April 12 shortly after 1:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Hills Drive. Officers found Paz with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital but died Friday from his injuries.

Ireland was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. On Friday, the district attorney's office upgraded the charges.

