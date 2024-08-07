Raleigh Police respond to stabbing call, charge victim in earlier shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who was the victim of a stabbing Tuesday morning was subsequently charged in a shooting earlier the same day.

Raleigh police officers responded just after 7 a.m. to a stabbing call at Chavis Way and East Lenoir Street. They found Elijah Prescott Kimbeni, 21, with "injuries consistent with stab wounds."

Kimbeni was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and police are still searching for the stabbing suspect.

But while investigating, officers determined that Kimbeni was the suspect in a shooting incident that happened just after 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Fayetteville Street.

Police officers found a man with gunshot wounds at Davie and Blount Streets, where the victim ran to after the shooting. He was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Kimbeni was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Both the stabbing and shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers.

