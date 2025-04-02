Raleigh Police search for shooting suspect at apartment complex

One person was shot Monday at an apartment complex in northeast Raleigh.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers are searching for the gunman involved in a shooting at an apartment complex Monday.

Chopper 11 was over the scene in the 4100 block of Fern Vierw Circle near Capital Boulevard in northeast Raleigh.

Police said when they arrived, they learned the victim was taken to the hospital in a car with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any details about the victim or a description of the shooter.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers and click "Leave a Tip."