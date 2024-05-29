Public invited to weigh in on downtown Raleigh mobility study

The study is community driven and wants to consider all modes of transportation such as walking, biking, public transit and driving.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People will get the chance to weigh in on Raleigh's new downtown mobility study and how they want things to improve.

The plan will consider the competing needs of stakeholders, advocates, and business owners downtown.

During the open house, people will have the chance to talk with the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, the mobility strategy and development staff and other transportation leaders for the city.

Wednesday is the first of 3 open houses they will have over the next 9 months. The event is from 4-7 p.m.