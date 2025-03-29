2 people injured in overnight shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh Saturday morning.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Plentywood Court.

Raleigh Police Department (RPD) said officers found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were to taken to a hospital. The man has life-threatening injuries, while the woman sustained non-life-threatening.

Officers and detectives are on scene collecting evidence. They are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, authorities say. Additional information will be released at a later time.

Anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigations is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.