Man charged with murder in Raleigh weekend shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Plentywood Court.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing a murder charge after a shooting victim died from his injuries.

Raleigh Police said Tuesday that 23-year-old Triston Young was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by felon.

Police said Young was arrested in connection with a double shooting Saturday morning in the 800 block of Plentywood Court.

A man and woman were shot. The man later died from his injuries, RPD said. He was identified as 24-year-old Demajay Lyons.

The woman was also hospitalized and was expected to recover.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who believes they may have information on this case is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.