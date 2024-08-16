Deputies outside home in Orange County as search for Alston continues

"In general when you're dealing with these escapees, they're thinking one step ahead not two."

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tip to the ABC 11 I-team led our cameras to a rural road in Orange County 15 minutes outside Downtown Chapel Hill.

Though deputies say the ground search is over, we saw deputies outside a home where we believe a family member of Ramone Alston lives.

Several Department of Corrections SUVs were parked alongside the side of the two-lane road, as well as a white prisoner van--likely the same kind of vehicle Alston escaped from on Tuesday.

"In general when you're dealing with these escapees, they're thinking one step ahead not two," said Robin Dreeke, who worked for the FBI for 20-plus years and specialized in getting inside the criminal mind. "He absolutely knew what he was doing and where he was going to be safe initially."

Dreeke believes Alston hasn't gone far.

"The individual is local and what I'd be doing, and the sheriff indicated this, is reaching out to family," Dreeke said. "Some were being cooperative. I'd be focused on the family that's not being cooperative. As you're taking this step back and looking at everyone who is involved, you're looking for someone who has had a deviation in their normal pattern behavior."

The Department of Corrections told Eyewitness News that their effort right now is focused on returning Alston to custody.

They also said they contract with UNC Health to provide care, and said some of that is done in Hillsborough and noted Alston was there for a follow-up procedure.

"We have special care clinics at Central Prison Hospital and many offenders from other prisons receive care there but some procedures must be performed at outside hospitals," according to a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections.

Dreeke is convinced Alston will be caught.

"The fact that the sheriff knew him since he was born, that's impressive," he said. "The fact that the sheriff has that kind of detail, I'm confident he's going to get him."