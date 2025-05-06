REAL ID deadline approaches: What you need to know before Wednesday

The REAL ID deadline is a day away with long lines reported at Illinois DMVs.

As the long-delayed REAL ID requirement finally takes effect this Wednesday, Americans are flooding DMV offices across the country as they try to comply with the new federal standards for identification required for domestic air travel.

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005 following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission, has seen multiple deadline extensions over the years. However, the May 7, 2025, deadline stands firm: travelers without a REAL ID-compliant driver's license will need a passport for domestic flights.

An employee checks people in at the New York State DMV on April 28, 2025 in New York City. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

"This is all about keeping American communities and people safe," Laura Hruby, director of Pastoral Affairs in the State Department's Office of Public and Congressional Affairs, told ABC News on Monday.

To obtain a REAL ID, visitors to their state DMV must provide proof of identity (such as a birth certificate or passport), Social Security documentation, two proofs of address and documentation of lawful status in the U.S.

For those rushing to secure proper identification, Hruby had positive news about passport processing times. Even if you miss the REAL ID deadline, you can apply for a passport and use that to travel.

"There's really never been a better time to apply for a U.S. passport," she said. "Our current processing times for routine processing are about four to six weeks, and for an additional fee, we offer expedited service within about two to three weeks."

Many applicants, she noted, are receiving their passports even sooner than these estimated timeframes.

The State Department has streamlined the process for many Americans through its online passport renewal system. People over 25 who have recently held a passport may be eligible to renew from home. Travelers can visit travel.state.gov to explore their application options and verify their eligibility.

Beyond air travel, REAL ID requirements will also affect access to federal facilities. Standard driver's licenses that aren't REAL ID-compliant will no longer suffice for these purposes, though passport books or cards will remain acceptable forms of identification.

For more information about REAL ID requirements, visitors can check tsa.gov, while passport-related queries can be addressed through travel.state.gov.