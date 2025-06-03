Recalled tomatoes distributed to NC could cause severe illness, death: FDA

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A recall of tomatoes has now been upgraded to a Class I warning, the U.S Food and Drug Administration said, meaning consumption could cause severe illness or death.

On May 2, Williams Farms Repack LLC, based in South Carolina, recalled tomatoes for a possible salmonella contamination.

The affected tomatoes were packaged and sold to wholesalers and distributors in NC, South Carolina and Georgia between April 23 to 28. They were available in multiple packaging formats under Williams Farms Repack or H &C Farms:



5x6 25 pounds, lot code: R4467

6x6 25 pounds, lot codes: R4467, R4470

Combo 25 pounds, lot code: R4467

4x4 2 layer, lot code: R4467

4x5 2 layer, lot code: R4467

60-count, 2 layer, lot code: R4467

60-count, 18 pounds, loose, lot codes: R4467, R4470

XL, 18 pounds, loose, lot code: R4467

3-count trays with UPC 0 33383 65504 8, lot code: R4467

"Class I is a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death," FDA said.