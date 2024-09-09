City of Raleigh hosting information session on Red Hat Amphitheater relocation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- City of Raleigh is hosting a community information session on plans to relocate Red Hat Amphitheater.

Leaders say they will discuss the amphitheater relocation, traffic impacts, and future plans for the Chavis-Dix Strollway.

They say they will be there to answer questions from the public also.

The proposal to move the amphitheater calls for the permanent closure of one block of South Street.

The city says they will work on detours, a new lane, and ways to get into downtown.

However there has already been pushback on potential new locations and the impact.

Raleigh mayoral candidate Janet Cowell who is also CEO of Dix Park Conservancy worries about their connection to downtown.

"This is an area with a lot of growth and there's a lot of growth just south of here. So just want to make sure that there is good vehicle traffic patterns so people can get around," she said.

The information session will be at 6 at the Martin Marrietta Center for Performing Arts.

