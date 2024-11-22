Retired New Jersey deputy police chief gives insight after teen shot by officer in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department continues to investigate the moments a member of their department shot a 16-year-old boy while attempting to break up a car club.

Durham Chief Patrice Andrews provided more details to ABC11 about what happened just after midnight Nov. 17 at the Woodcroft Shopping Center.

"At some point, eggs were thrown at Cpl. (Rex) McQueen and his vehicle. Those eggs were thrown by the juvenile suspect who was later shot," said Andrews.

ABC11 spoke to retired Union City, New Jersey, Deputy Chief of Police Joseph Blaettler about McQueen's decision to approach the crowd without waiting for backup. He said it's not unusual for an officer to respond alone.

"One minute you're dispersing a car club. The next minute somebody's pointing a gun at you. So, things change very quickly out there," Blaettler said. "So what he initially might have perceived as not dangerous, very quickly escalated into a life-and-death situation for the officer."

During a news conference, Andrews explained that as McQueen attempted to approach the teen there was a brief chase, the teen brandished a gun, and after several commands to put it down were ignored, the officer shot the teen twice.

The teen is recovering in the hospital.

From watching the body-camera footage, Andrews said she believes the officer responded appropriately.

"Based on my review and the body-worn camera recording I have not observed any violation of the policy regarding use of force, or OIs, or policy how we interact with members of our community," said Andrews

As is standard practice, McQueen is on administrative leave while the SBI investigates. Blaettler said the entire situation is difficult for everyone involved.

"I don't know any officers that want to go to work and shoot somebody. So you don't want to shoot somebody, to begin with," he said. "Now, it's a kid involved. Now you're put on administrative leave. Which one has to do because they have to investigate it, and make sure everything is done properly. And then the other aspect is the mental health."

But Blaettler said though the search warrant and news conference seem straightforward, the release of the body-camera footage is important.

"I think the best thing to do is get the body cam out as quickly as possible. If the officer acted appropriately it shows the public," said Blaettler.

ABC11 has requested the release of the body-cam footage.