Rocky Mount 2-year-old in critical condition after shooting, 17-year-old facing charges

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Rocky Mount.

On Monday at 11:19 p.m., the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to Nash General Hospital for a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

An initial investigation revealed that the incident occurred on Nelson Street in Rocky Mount.

A 17-year-old suspect is facing charges that include possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of a stolen firearm, and failure to store a firearm to protect minors.

The Rocky Mount Police Department will continue to work closely with the Nash County District Attorney's Office regarding any possible additional charges.

