Gov. Roy Cooper commutes 4 sentences, pardons 4 others

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday pardoned four ex-offenders and commuted the sentences of four others convicted of crimes to the time they've already served.

Three of the four receiving commutations have been serving decades-long sentences for armed robbery and conspiracy convictions related to robbing members of a Mitchell County church on a Sunday morning in 2008.

Those convicted in the Ridgeview Presbyterian Church robberies - brothers Josiah Deyton and Andrew Deyton as well as Jonathan Koniak, are now all in their mid-30s. They weren't projected to be released from prison until 2061 before Cooper's actions, a Cooper news release said.

Cooper's release described the brothers' good behavior while incarcerated, as well as how they have provided services to the community, such as dog training and sewing uniforms for state ferry system workers. Koniak has participated in classes and vocational training programs, the release said.

Also receiving a commutation was Kareem Phifer, who has served close to 30 years in prison for his involvement in two armed robberies at age 15. Phifer otherwise had a projected 2030 prison release date. His commutation followed a recommendation from a special board that Cooper created to review petitions from people sentenced to prison for crimes committed while they were under the age of 18.

Cooper signed pardons of forgiveness for individuals for crimes they committed in their teens or 20s. The crimes pardoned included robbery and larceny, driving while impaired and cocaine possession with intent to sell or deliver the drug. The news release said the ex-offenders have served as nurses, firefighters or in the military.

Each pardon signed by Cooper reads that the record of each ex-offender since their convictions has been "one of responsible civic behavior and community service."

Pardons of forgiveness are different from pardons of innocence and appear to bar the use of the convictions in subsequent criminal proceedings, according to an article on the University of North Carolina School of Government website.

Thursday's actions occurred after reviews by Cooper, the governor's lawyers and his Office of Executive Clemency, the news release said. The pardons took effect immediately. The commutations take effect July 25.