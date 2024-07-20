'RuPaul's DragCon' draws over 200 Drag Queens, thousands of fans at LA Convention Center

RuPaul's DragCon is underway at the L.A.Convention Center with 200 Drag Queen from around the world including reigning 'RuPaul's Drag Race' winner Nymphia Wind.

LOS ANGELES -- RuPaul's DragCon is underway at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Downtown Los Angeles.

RuPaul, along with his "RuPaul's Drage Race" co-host Michelle Visage and dozens of drag queens, officially welcomed fans to the event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

RuPaul's DragCon is billed as the world's largest gathering of "Drag Race" queens. More than 200 queens walked the pink carpet during the iconic "Queens Walk," called the Met Gala of Drag.

Season 16 contestant Sapphira Cristal explains, "If 'Drag Race' is the Super Bowl of Drag, I'd say this is the ComicCon of Drag."

Fellow contestant Mirage added, "Meeting everybody, I would say that is the best part. I love performing but like when you go show and do a meet-and-greet with people just complimenting you all day and telling you that you are beautiful, how do you say no?"

On The Red Carpet was about to interview "Drag Race" Season 16 winner Nymphia Wind when RuPaul made a surprise appearance.

"Hi. Gorgeous," RuPaul said before calling Nymphia the "reigning queen."

After RuPaul left, Nymphia turned to our cameras and asked, "You got that footage?" adding that she was "Speechless."

The 2-day event is filled with meet-and-greets, performances and shopping.

Season 16's Megami said, "You know honestly, I'm a shopaholic so I can't wait to spend some money on some cool drag."

DragCon is considered the most inclusive party on earth. Shannel, who was on the first season of the reality competition show and also currently competing on "RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars (Season 9) tells us, "We need to have 'Drag Race.' We need to have gatherings and conventions like this so that people can feel real and feel normal and feel accepted in whatever skin you are in, whoever you are."

"It's just a convention of happiness, joy, costumes, sparkles and everything in between," fellow All-Stars competitor Plastique Tiara added.

If you missed this event, RuPaul's Drag Con UK is happening in London in January 2025. Get more information at rupaulsdragcon.com.