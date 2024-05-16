'RuPaul's Drag Race' queens star in new movie parody series

LOS ANGELES -- Fan favorites from the reality competition show "RuPaul's Drag Race" have teamed up in a new parody series of blockbuster movies. The new "Drag Me to the Movies" shorts transform classic movies like "The Wizard of Oz" and "A Star is Born" in gender bending ways. The series stars Ginger Minj, Crystal Methyd, Jujubee, Shea Couleé, Jimbo, Kelly Mantle, Mayhem Miller, Jaymes Mansfield, and Daya Betty.

"We're taking all these fabulous camp classics that everybody already loves, we're putting a little sprinkle of glitter on top and making them even extra fabulous," explains Ginger Minj. Crystal Methyd adds, "Any opportunity to be in the room with Kelly Mantle, I'll take it. That girl is coo-coo bananas and I love her."

Filmmakers Ron Hill and Jeff Maccubbin describe the film series as "so stupid." Hill explains, "It's campy and fun and just silly." Maccubbin adds, "The two of us were just like, 'Hey what if we got drag queens and make them do the stupidest versions of our favorite movies."

"Drag Me to the Movies" is now streaming on WOW Presents Plus.