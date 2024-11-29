Man killed in Johnston County hit & run crash on I-40

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man was killed in a hit & run crash in Johnston County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says at 7:10 a.m., a trooper responded to the scene of the collision on I-40 east near mile-marker 325.

NCSHP said a vehicle was going east on I-40 when it ran off the road, entered the grass median, and hit 38-year-old Ryan Shyllon Opher who died at the scene.

The driver did not stay at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 919-934-2186

