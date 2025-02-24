LOS ANGELES -- Here's an updating list of winners at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, held Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. In addition to the winners below, Jane Fonda received the SAG Life Achievement Award.
Ensemble
"Conclave"
Female actor in a leading role
Demi Moore, "The Substance"
Male actor in a leading role
Timothée Chalamet, "A Complete Unknown"
Female actor in a supporting role
Zoe Saldaña, "Emilia Pérez"
Male actor in a supporting role
Kieran Culkin, "A Real Pain"
Stunt ensemble
"The Fall Guy"
Drama ensemble
"Shōgun"
Comedy ensemble
"Only Murders in the Building"
Female actor in a drama series
Anna Sawai, "Shōgun"
Male actor in a drama series
Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shōgun"
Female actor in a comedy series
Jean Smart, "Hacks"
Male actor in a comedy series
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Female actor in a limited series or TV movie
Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"
Male actor in a limited series or TV movie
Colin Farrell, "The Penguin"
Stunt ensemble
"Shōgun"