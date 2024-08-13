WATCH LIVE

Sanford man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 9:03PM
SANFORD, N.C, (WTVD) -- A Sanford man has been charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The sheriff's office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the Broadway community.

Investigators seized evidence that led to the arrest of Tyler Christian Starr, 24.

Starr was taken before the Lee County Magistrate and then to the Lee County Jail. He was given a $100,000 secured bond.

No other details were immediately released.

