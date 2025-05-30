Saturday walk-in DMV services return this weekend across North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday walk-in service hours return this weekend for several DMV offices across North Carolina.
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is expanding these services to include four additional offices in Elizabeth City, Clayton, Durham East, and Kernersville. Walk-in services will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on 11 Saturdays, from May 31 to August 23.
The services provided include driver's license and ID card renewals or duplicates, address changes, REAL ID insurance, and road tests for customers who have completed the knowledge and written tests.
Last summer, nearly 17,000 people were served at 16 offices during 12 Saturdays.
These walk-in services will be available at the following 20 driver license offices:
Please note that the Raleigh East office will be open on Saturdays this year instead of the Raleigh North office.
Governor Josh Stein and other state leaders will provide further updates Friday on North Carolina's ongoing DMV challenges and the urgent need for improvements. The news conference will start at 9:30 a.m. at Raleigh East Driver License Office.
With TSA now checking for REAL IDs, see here for requirements for air travel.
