Triangle family warns others about lost pet scam calls: 'It was very hurtful'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- SPCA Wake is warning the community about a scam targeting pet owners.

Staff told ABC11 scammers are finding pet owner's phone numbers on social media and message boards, and targeting them as they look for their furry friend.

For the Leto Family, their 16-year-old dog, Louie was a joy and a small but mighty protector. One night in January, Louie and their two other dogs went outside for a bit, but Louie didn't return. That night the family posted on social media and in their neighborhood group looking for him.

A scammer called them, stating their dog was at the vet and they needed to pay more than $1,000 for a vet bill to save him. However, Louie actually got stuck in a creek near their house and froze to death.

The Leto family believes if they had not spent two hours on the phone, they could've found him.

"It was very hurtful. We were angry. I mean, it just hurt right to the core," said Nicole Leto. "And just because had these people not been the type of people that do this and I've just had no kind of compassion, empathy, feelings, they stole him from us. We would have still continued to look, and we wouldn't have stopped if we didn't waste that time talking to them."

"In a lot of cases, they're being lied to about where their pet is, and their efforts to find it are being redirected to the wrong place, which is making it even harder for them to bring that pet home," said Samantha Reynolds, SPCA Wake County. "So it's been really concerning for our staff and it's tough because we feel a little helpless to stop these people. Which is why we want to make everyone aware so that even if they're going to continue to try to do this, we can at least help people be informed."

Experts say if you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately, verify the claim by calling the organization directly, and report the scam to 3-1-1.

The SPCA also recommends to microchip your pup or feline.