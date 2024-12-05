Hiroyuki Sanada, Quinta Brunson, Steve Martin and Martin Short are among the nominees for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards

'Shōgun,' 'Abbott Elementary' and more star-studded shows nominated for Critics Choice Awards

"Shōgun's" Hiroyuki Sanada and "Abbott Elementary's" Quinta Brunson are among the nominees for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

"Shōgun's" Hiroyuki Sanada and "Abbott Elementary's" Quinta Brunson are among the nominees for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

"Shōgun's" Hiroyuki Sanada and "Abbott Elementary's" Quinta Brunson are among the nominees for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

"Shōgun's" Hiroyuki Sanada and "Abbott Elementary's" Quinta Brunson are among the nominees for the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

LOS ANGELES -- The Critics Choice Awards are back, celebrating the very best in film and television each year.

Leading the charge this year is "Sh ō gun," scoring 6 nominations, including Best Drama Series. The show's stellar cast is being recognized too, with Hiroyuki Sanada earning a nod for Best Actor in a Drama Series and Anna Sawai for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira are both nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while Moeka Hoshi could take home the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award.

"Abbott Elementary," "English Teacher," "Only Murder in the Building" and "What We Do in the Shadows" are nominated for Best Comedy Series.

"Abbott Elementary" also picked up nods for Quinta Brunson (Best Actress in a Comedy Series), Tyler James Williams (Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series), and Janelle James (Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series).

"What We Do in the Shadows" is not far behind, with Kayvan Novak (Best Actor in a Comedy Series), Natasia Demetriou (Best Actress in a Comedy Series), and Harvey Guillén (Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series) earning nominations as well.

'Shōgun,' 'Abbott Elementary' and more star-studded shows nominated for Critics Choice Awards Russ Martin/FX

Other major nominees in the Best Actor in a Comedy Series category include Martin Short and Steve Martin who are up against Brian Jordan Alvarez from "English Teacher."

'Shōgun,' 'Abbott Elementary' and more star-studded shows nominated for Critics Choice Awards Disney/Eric McCandless

Stay tuned for nominations in the film categories, which will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

The winners will be revealed at the Critics Choice Awards gala, hosted by Chelsea Handler, which will broadcast LIVE on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC News Station.