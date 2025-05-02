'Shōgun,' 'Out of My Mind' win Peabody Awards for powerful, inclusive, and groundbreaking stories

The FX series "Sh ō gun," and Disney+ film "Out of My Mind" are among this year's prestigious Peabody Award winners.

"Sh ō gun," a powerful drama set in feudal Japan, was honored for its cultural authenticity and reimagining of James Clavell's novel, shifting away from outdated white-savior themes. The series became FX's most-watched show ever and made history as the first non-English-language series to win the best drama Emmy, part of a record 18 Emmy wins in one season. It also swept every category it was nominated for at the 2025 Golden Globes. FX said production on season two will begin in January, with the story picking up a decade after the events of the first season.

Season one of "Sh ō gun" is streaming now on Hulu.

Meanwhile, FX's "Say Nothing," is also a Peabody winner this year. The gripping limited series about Northern Ireland's Troubles explores the human cost of political violence, secrecy and radicalism with emotional depth and historical nuance.

In the children's and youth category, the Disney+ original movie "Out of My Mind" was honored. The heartfelt film based on Sharon Draper's novel follows Melody, a sharp-minded, but non-verbal girl with cerebral palsy.The film delivers a powerful message about inclusion, communication, and empathy.

Phoebe-Rae Taylor, who made her film debut playing Melody spoke with On The Red Carpet when the movie premiered at The Sundance Film Festival. "I'm pretty proud of myself that I got the courage to be able to do this and be able to be a voice for so many kids with disabilities all around the world," she said.

The Peabody Awards will be presented June 1 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in a ceremony hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr.

