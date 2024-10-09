Spanish-speaking volunteers going door-to-door to help rural Helene victims

Spanish-speaking volunteers are spearheading relief efforts to get help to Spanish-speaking Helene victims in rural communities.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Spanish-speaking volunteers in western North Carolina are spearheading Helene relief efforts in low-income areas in Buncombe County.

While there are numerous donation sites throughout the area, some flood victims can't make it to these sites. Organizations are banding together to bring these supplies to their doorstep.

El Porvenir Cultural Center in Emma has been turned into a hub for donations. Volunteers then load up those donations in their cars and drive to communities that may not have access to relief.

"It's a semi-rural community, a lot of mobile home parks. A large population of Spanish-speaking immigrant families," Andrea Golden with Poder Emma said.

Volunteers with Colaborativa La Milpa along with other organizations are making the special deliveries. ABC11 was with them when they took supplies to the Candler community in Buncombe County.

"Knocking door to door and asking people if they need medicine, special needs, water, and food," volunteers Abel Gonzalez said.

Seeing the devastation firsthand and hearing what these families are going through is leaving an impact on these volunteers. They're learning that their help is doing more than just fulfilling these families' immediate needs.

"It's such an intense experience to connect with a family who you're bringing them food and water and there's a tree that is literally broken their mobile home in half. So we have our crews going out there removing those trees, making sure that families can get in and out to remove what belongings they're able to save, and then we'll be moving into massive home repair efforts," Golden said.

One of the volunteers is Asheville resident Ross Sloop. He evacuated before Helene hit the area, and as soon as it was safe to come back, he felt the need to get involved in his community.

"Didn't know exactly what I'd be getting involved with, but wanted to help out in any way that I could. A lot of people really suffering. A lot of people really in need," Sloop said.

Those who received the donations said they were so thankful for the volunteers who were bringing the relief efforts directly to their community.