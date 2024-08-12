Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker talk about the immersive concert Experience

Disney stars from "Descendants" and "Zombies" get ready for a World Tour

The cast of "Descendants" and "Zombies" are going on a world tour to perform their hit songs. Join the immersive live concert experience in 2025.

ANAHEIM, Calif -- If you are a fan of the "Descendants" and "Zombies" films from Disney Channel and want to experience the music on a whole new level, keep your eyes peeled because the cast is going on a world tour!

Summer of 2025, families and fans of all ages can dance, sing and engage with their favorite stars from the latest Disney releases.

On The Red Carpet caught up with the stars of "Descendants: Rise of Red" at D23: The Ultimate Fan Event to hear their thoughts on the reveal.

"It's been a long time since Disney's done a tour so I'm nervous but I'm excited and I think it's going to be a lot of fun," Ruby Rose Turner said.

Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Ruby Rose Turner and Morgan Dudley appeared in costume to perform a medley of songs at the Entertainment Showcase at D23.

"We're going to be doing this nightly which is kind of fun," Baker said.

"Basically, what we just did every night, for three months," Cantrall continued.

The arena tour marks a nostalgic return to global performances that combined Disney stars like Miley Cyrus with the Jonas Brothers.

Tickets "Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour" go on sale this November. For more details, visit www.descendantszombiestour.com

