Stray piglet found wandering alone in Durham finds new home

DURHAM, N.C. -- A lost little piglet in Durham County has a new home.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office posted a video to social media of the piglet, Lily, who was found wandering around alone.

Lily was later auctioned off after her owners never claimed her.

Lily was taken in by the Blind Spot Animal Rescue in Rougemont and is being cared for there.

