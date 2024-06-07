'Queenie' on Hulu a coming-of-age story with heartache and lots of laughter

NEW YORK -- If you're looking for a new series to binge, "Queenie" from the Onyx Collective is now streaming on Hulu.

The book-to-series adaptation follows Queenie, who is in the midst of a "quarter-life crisis," navigating culture, race, and a very messy breakup.

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Candice Carty-Williams.

"Queenie" follows a 25-year-old Jamaican Brit, who after a messy breakup with her boyfriend, seeks comfort in all the wrong places.

It wouldn't be a true coming-of-age story without heartache, highs, lows, and laughter.

Queenie experiences it all, as she sets out on a journey of self-discovery while navigating culture and race.

The series stars Dionne Brown as Queenie, and R &B singer Bellah as her best friend.

"We are going to sit tight through a crazy emotional rollercoaster," Bellah said.

"She's so relatable, I just feel like we've all been in those situations where it's like we've said something we shouldn't have said, or something's come out we wish we could take back, or been quite reactive in a situation that we know is triggering us that we shouldn't be giving into," Brown said. "So I think it's going back to how relatable she is as a person and the fact that her experience, it is relevant to us all."

"When we did the table read, all of us were like, the head nod that you were talking about, absolutely. And it was moments of like woke, funny moments, really serious conversations," Bellah said. "We covered everything. We were as excited to read the script as we hope people are excited to watch."

They say, bottom line, people are going to laugh when they watch.

"You're going to laugh," Bellah said, "You're going to laugh your heads off."

All eight episodes of "Queenie" are streaming now on Hulu, which is owned by the same parent company as ABC.