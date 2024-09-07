NCDHHS to host suicide prevention webinar, highlighting resources

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- September is Suicide Prevention Month. It's a health issue that affect people across all socioeconomic, racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Over 1500 North Carolinians ages 10 and older died by suicide last year, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, making it the ninth leading cause of death in the state.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between ages 10 and 40.

For every suicide, there are two hospitalizations and eight emergency department visits for self-inflicted injuries

According to a press release, next week, NCDHHS is hosting a webinar to highlight prevention resources on World Suicide Prevention Day. All speakers with the department across several divisions.

It is happening Tuesday, September 10 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

This is a part of NCDHHS's "commitment to curb this increasing trend" by working to transform the behavioral health system in the state.

"Every person in North Carolina should have access to the care they need, when and where they need it," NC Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said. "We are investing in crisis care in our state so there is someone to contact, someone to respond and a safe place for help if you are having a behavioral health emergency."

Of the $835 million investment in behavioral health in the 2023 state budget, the department has put over $130 million into the state's behavior health crisis responses services, including the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The crisis counselors for 988 responded to nearly 190K calls, texts and chats.

NCDHHS has also partnered with UNC's Carolina Across 100 and Faith Leaders for Life programs.

