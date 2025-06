Suspect arrested after barricading inside Fayetteville home, hours long standoff with police

The standoff started around 7:00 a.m. Monday.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities were in an hours-long standoff Monday with a 'violent' suspect who barricaded themselves inside a home in Fayetteville.

According to Fayetteville police, the suspect was arrested safely. The standoff began around 7 a.m. in the 1900 block of Tinman Drive.

Authorities said there is "no ongoing threat to the community" and more information will be released when possible