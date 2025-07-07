Suspect charged in weekend shooting on Raleigh's Glenwood Avenue

The three shootings are believed to be unrelated, authorities said.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police said Monday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting -- one of three in Raleigh on Saturday.

Kenneth Edward Kirby Jr, 21, was developed as a suspect by Raleigh investigators in a shooting in the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Kirby was suspected of firing several gunshots into a group of people. On Monday, he was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

RPD noted that "the prompt arrest" of Kirby "reaffirms" the Raleigh Police Department's commitment to reducing violent crime as part of Raleigh Police Chief Rico Boyce's Summer Action Plan 2025.

