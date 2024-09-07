Suspect found with date rape drugs after woman's body discovered in suitcase in New York

NEW YORK -- Ronald Schroeder is being held in jail without bond after a woman's body was found stuffed in a suitcase in New York.

Police arrested Schroeder, 31, at Penn Station on an outstanding warrant. He was arraigned in court on Saturday.

Officers say they discovered date rape and illegal drugs on the man at the time of arrest.

Sekiya Jones' remains were discovered near a building in Huntington on Long Island last Tuesday.

She was found in the fetal position bound with black cords around her wrists.

There was also a bungee cord around the suitcase.

Jones was seen on surveillance video walking through the halls of that same building.

Family members say they reported her as a missing person on August 16.

Jones' mother, Yolanda Terrell, said she had been searching for her daughter and only found out about the discovery of her body after watching the news.

"I'm looking and I'm looking and I can't find her and I come back from vacation and I see on the news that my daughter is in a (explicative) suitcase," she said.

Meanwhile, the victim's sister, Shasia Correnthi, said Jones was suffering from mental health issues.

"We could not help her get a hold of her mental illness; and with this being said, that does not give anybody the right to put their hands on my sister and put her in a suitcase and stuff her inside the bushes like she was nothing," she said.

Schroder has been charged with concealment of a human corpse with other charges likely pending. He is being held in a Suffolk County jail and is due back in court on Sept. 12.

Jones leaves behind a 4-year-old son.