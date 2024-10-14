Husband arrested in relation to missing Texas woman, Suzanne Simpson; rumor mill working overtime

Has Suzanne Simpson been found? Brad Simpson has been arrested in relation to his missing wife. She was last seen in Olmos Park, near San Antonio, TX.

EAST OLMOS, Texas -- Texas woman Suzanne Simpson has not been seen since earlier this month.

Her husband, Brad Simpson, reported her missing last Monday, and is now charged with assault and unlawful restraint, KSAT reported.

Investigators have been searching for Suzanne Simpson, but have no clear answers yet.

The rumor mill also seems to be working overtime.

There's no longer much to see on Contour Drive near East Olmos, Texas, which is located outside San Antonio.

Search parties in the woods and crime scene tape that was outside the home of 51-year-old Suzanne Simpson now are gone.

Still, a small police presence gives a visual clue that the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, there is a lot to hear, both throughout the neighborhood and across social media.

"We had heard yesterday twice that they had found some remains, and they thought it was the lady," neighbor Epitacio Resendez said.

Resendez said he eventually found out some stories he's been hearing on his morning walks are not true.

So far, it appears Simpson's whereabouts are still a mystery.

Police say the mother of four was last seen outside her home late Oct. 6, fighting with her 53-year-old husband.

A neighbor said later he heard screams in the woods nearby.

"They said that he had been arrested the day before, like, coming out of his ranch," Resendez said.

That part of the story is true. Brad Simpson was arrested Wednesday on family violence charges.

But, contrary to talk around town, he did not get out of jail right away.

As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in custody with bonds totaling $2 million.

The investigation seems to have activated some people's imaginations, and neighbors say they want those rumors to stop.

"You have hope at one moment, and you realize, 'Oh now they found her.' So, there's no hope. And then, 'well no, actually, it wasn't her.' So yes, it is frustrating,"Resendez said.

Like those close to Suzanne Simpson, her neighbors want the truth, and are holding out hope that they'll hear good news.