North Carolina police department gets emotional support dog to help with morale, mental health

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A North Carolina police department is highlighting the importance of caring for mental health by helping to boost the morale of its officers.

The Swansboro Police Department brought in a dog named Bernie as its new emotional support animal and the newest member of its "Paw-trol" division.

"He's a character. When he likes playing, he'll check me out and see what mood I'm in, and you know if I'm in a good mood he'll come in and we'll start playing around the office," said Chief Dwayne Taylor.

Bernie joined the department this month after he was adopted by Thomas Peluso.

"He just showed natural tendencies right from the get-go liking everybody, dogs, kids ya know the elderly just very sweet and loving and wanted to be around people," Peluso said.

With Bernie around, officers said they see a difference in their mental health.

"Regardless of what kind of day they might be having, they'll see him hanging out in my office and a lot of the time people want me to bring him out and meet him," Peluso said.

"It's just somebody they can go to and it helps them at ease to start the day and it gets them in a good mood when they first start their day," said Taylor.