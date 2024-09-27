Teen dies 2 weeks after being hit by car while walking along US 70 in Hillsborough, driver charged

The driver is facing several charges in connection with the crash.

The driver is facing several charges in connection with the crash.

The driver is facing several charges in connection with the crash.

The driver is facing several charges in connection with the crash.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 15-year-old boy has died nearly two weeks after he was hit by a car while walking along U.S. 70, Hillsborough Police said Thursday.

On Sept. 13, the boy was walking on the shoulder of the south side of U.S. 70 and Cornelius Street when he was hit by a vehicle going east on US 70. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the driver Monica Janette Dove, 51, of Efland had previously been charged with driving while impaired, possession of a Schedule II substance, and serious injury by vehicle. She's now been charged with death by vehicle.

Anyone with any information should contact Investigator Andrew Jones at (919) 296-9562 or by email at andrew.jones@hillsboroughnc.gov.

ALSO SEE:NC Toll 540 opens, expected to make 'a world of difference' for drivers