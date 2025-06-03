TikTok rolls out new self-care features to give users more control over their content

The social media platform is announcing a new suite of self-care tools, designed to help users better manage their content experience.

Announced exclusively on "Good Morning America" Tuesday, TikTok said the updates to its For You feed controls and safety features are part of its ongoing commitment to user well-being.

Launching on Tuesday, June 3, the updates aim to help users better personalize what they see on the app and more easily discover content and creators they love.

Among the new features is Manage Topics, a setting that allows users to adjust how often they see content from more than 10 popular categories, including travel, nature, sports and creative arts.

Also included is an enhanced Keyword Filtering tool, now powered by AI to recognize synonyms and related phrases.

It supports up to 200 keywords, offering users more precise control over the content they'd prefer to avoid.

To support these changes, TikTok has also introduced an Updated Safety Center Guide, designed to help users better understand and customize their For You feed.

The guide is part of a broader push by TikTok to promote transparency and empower users in their content choices.

"The For You feed is the heart of the TikTok experience," the company said in a statement. "It's where people go to discover new interests and creators build thriving new communities. Today, we're announcing more features to help people personalize their feeds and find their favorite new creators -- including a new way to customize content preferences, more powerful keyword filters, and an educational guide to fine tuning your For You feed."

The new self-care features follow TikTok's Family Pairing updates announced in March, which introduced tools to give parents more control and provide a safer experience for teens.

Those earlier updates included the Time Away feature, which allows parents to block access to the app during specific time periods, and new visibility tools to see a teen's follower list.

TikTok said at the time that the updates were part of the platform's ongoing efforts to evolve its Family Pairing features to better support parents in guiding their teens' online experiences.

"Since launching Family Pairing -- TikTok's parenting controls -- five years ago, we've continually added new features based on feedback from families, as well as guidance from leading experts," the announcement in March read. "With increased visibility into their teen's network, parents will be better equipped to have ongoing conversations and help their teens develop the digital literacy skills they need."