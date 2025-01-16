On The Red Carpet

Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton and Kieran Culkin among actors nominated for 2025 BAFTA Awards

LOS ANGELES -- Today, the British Academy released its list of 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards nominations, with The Walt Disney Company receiving 10 nominations across Searchlight Pictures, Pixar and 20th Century Studios.

Searchlight Pictures earned eight nominations, with six of those going to "A Complete Unknown," which was nominated for Best Film, Lead Actor (Timothée Chalamet), Supporting Actor (Edward Norton), Adapted Screenplay, Casting and Costume Design.

"A Real Pain," written by and starring Jesse Eisenberg, was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Supporting Actor (Kieran Culkin).

Pixar's summer blockbuster "Inside Out 2" was nominated for Best Animated Film.

20th Century Studios' "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" was nominated for Best Special Visual Effects.

Other top contenders included "Anora," "Wicked," "The Brutalist," Emilia Pérez," and "Conclave."

See here for a full list of nominations.

BAFTA winners will be announced February 16.

On January 23, the Academy will release the 2025 Oscar Award nominations. You can follow On The Red Carpet for the latest awards season news.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.