2 killed when car swept away in flash flooding in New Jersey, dozens rescued

Cars were submerged, roadways flooded and nearly 2,000 flights canceled throughout the Northeast on Monday as flash flooding caused delays.

Two people died when flash floods struck New Jersey on Monday, submerging cars, flooding roadways and canceling flights.

The victims were killed when their car was swept into Cedar Brook in Plainfield, city officials said. This comes days after two others were killed in severe storms in Plainfield on July 3.

"To lose four residents in such a short span of time is unimaginable," Mayor Adrian Mapp said in a statement. "We mourn with the families, and we remain committed to doing all we can to strengthen our emergency response systems and protect our residents from future harm."

In nearby North Plainfield, officers waded through chest-high water to rescue about 40 people as the heavy flooding destroyed homes and cars on Monday, North Plainfield police said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.

Monday's flash flood warnings spanned from northern New Jersey to New York City to Westchester County, New York, to Washington, D.C., to Arlington, Virginia. A rare flash flood emergency was issued in Petersburg, Virginia, where 18 inches of water was recorded in some backyards.

In New York City, police reported flooding conditions on the Cross Bronx Expressway, while video from Manhattan showed floodwaters rushing into the 28th Street subway station.

Subways were restored by the Tuesday morning commute, Mayor Eric Adams said, adding that there were no major injuries.

Central Park recorded its second-highest hourly rainfall total, recording 2.07 inches in one hour. This represents a 1-in-20-year flood for Central Park.

More than 2,000 flights were canceled in the U.S. on Monday. The flooding also posed major disruptions to New Jersey Transit and Metro-North train travel on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the flood threat continues for the Mid-Atlantic.

A level 2 of 4 for excessive rainfall is in place from Washington, D.C., to Asheville, North Carolina. Rainfall rates could reach 2 inches per hour as scattered storms roll through in the afternoon and evening.

Meanwhile, in Texas, as rescue teams continue their search for flooding victims, a flash flood watch has been issued in the Texas Hill Country, Austin and San Antonio. Rainfall rates could exceed 2 inches per hour on Tuesday.