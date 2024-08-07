Shelters open in Cumberland County, offer safe dry place ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- As Tropical Storm Debby slowly moves into North Carolina, cities and towns across the Triangle are opening shelters. The storm could dump double-digit amounts of rainfall which will flood entire neighborhoods, especially those near rivers.
Wednesday, Cumberland County announced plans to open five shelters for people needing a safe place to stay while riding out Tropical Storm Debby.
People living on Sessoms Street have been impacted by major storms year after year. Cynthia Quick tells ABC11 she remembers how her house was devastated by Hurricane Matthew like it was yesterday.
"My property, they say, is the lowest lying in this area. So my entire house was flooded. Entire house. We lost everything. Everything. And I was out of the house about a year and a half because of the flood," Quick said.
Officials say the floodwaters come from the Cape Fear River just five minutes away. So the residents say they learned their lesson from all of those past storms and floods--staying ready with emergency supplies and bags packed for sudden evacuations.
Lisa Barnes says she's prepared to stay at one of the county's shelters Wednesday night if the conditions call for it.
"We don't take any storms lightly anymore," Barnes said. "Every time that we, you know, a storm comes, we get a little antsy about it," Barnes said. "I'm looking up emergency shelters just in case."
Anyone looking to stay at a county shelter can learn more at the Cumberland County website.
WATCH | NC Governor shares preparations and warnings about tropical storms