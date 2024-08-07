Shelters open in Cumberland County, offer safe dry place ahead of Tropical Storm Debby

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- As Tropical Storm Debby slowly moves into North Carolina, cities and towns across the Triangle are opening shelters. The storm could dump double-digit amounts of rainfall which will flood entire neighborhoods, especially those near rivers.

Wednesday, Cumberland County announced plans to open five shelters for people needing a safe place to stay while riding out Tropical Storm Debby.

Shelter Locations

Mac Williams Middle School: 4644 Clinton Rd., Fayetteville

Pine Forest High School: 525 Andrews Rd., Fayetteville

Smith Recreation Center: 1520 Slater Ave., Fayetteville

South View High School (Pet Friendly): 4184 Elk Road, Hope Mills

Westover Recreation Center (Pet Friendly): 267 Bonanza Dr., Fayetteville

People living on Sessoms Street have been impacted by major storms year after year. Cynthia Quick tells ABC11 she remembers how her house was devastated by Hurricane Matthew like it was yesterday.

"My property, they say, is the lowest lying in this area. So my entire house was flooded. Entire house. We lost everything. Everything. And I was out of the house about a year and a half because of the flood," Quick said.

Officials say the floodwaters come from the Cape Fear River just five minutes away. So the residents say they learned their lesson from all of those past storms and floods--staying ready with emergency supplies and bags packed for sudden evacuations.

Lisa Barnes says she's prepared to stay at one of the county's shelters Wednesday night if the conditions call for it.

"We don't take any storms lightly anymore," Barnes said. "Every time that we, you know, a storm comes, we get a little antsy about it," Barnes said. "I'm looking up emergency shelters just in case."

Anyone looking to stay at a county shelter can learn more at the Cumberland County website.

