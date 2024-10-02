Travis Kelce prepares for his first appearance in 'Grotesquerie'

Go behind the scenes with Kelce as he prepares for his acting debut in FX's "Grotesquerie"
LOS ANGELES -- NFL star Travis Kelce brings you inside his trailer as he gets camera-ready for his acting debut in FX's "Grotesquerie."
A behind-the-scenes look highlights the Super Bowl champion's process of memorizing his lines and dialing it in for his performance.
"I flip the switch like I would if I was going out on a football field," he said.
Early photos show Kelce's character meeting with Detective Lois Tryon played by Niecy Nash-Betts.
We spoke with Nash-Betts about what it was like working with the football star and she had nothing but high praise.
New episode loglines have also been revealed:
Episode 3: Lois finds comfort in an unexpected person.
Episode 4: A strange clue sends Lois to a remote location.
The wait is almost over. Catch Travis Kelce in the newest episode of "Grotesquerie" airing Wednesday nights at 10p ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.
The Walt Disney company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC Station.