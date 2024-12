Triangle families welcome new bundles of joy on Christmas Day

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Triangle families received the ultimate gift over the Christmas holiday.

Families at UNC Health Rex in Raleigh and UNC Children's welcomed several babies to the world on Wednesday.

These little ones were all definitely on Santa's Nice List.

The hospitals shared photos of the families with their new bundles of joy who were born on Christmas Day.