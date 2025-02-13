Triangle residents staying frugal as food prices keep climbing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- New figures in Wednesday's Consumer Price Index report show prices have increased across the board.

"They're getting up there a bit," said a UNC Wilmington student while pumping gas in Raleigh. He indicated that he would likely drive less because of rising gas prices. "I have to get from point A to point B. So there's not much I can do about that," he said.

His comments come as the CPI detailed how seasonally adjusted inflation rose 0.5% in January, during the waning days of the Biden administration and the first few days of the Trump administration. Compared to a year ago, the unadjusted price index rose by 3%.

Fuel prices saw the biggest jump on the index chart with a 6.2% increase from December to January. However, the price index showed fuel prices are down by 5.3% year over year.

"It's hard," said Raleigh resident Betsy Chapin. "You really have to be careful about everything. And you've got to decide is it my prescriptions or -- you know what I mean."

Chapin's comments fall in line with a report that showed an overall 0.4% increase in food prices, up by 2.5% from January 2024. Her grocery bill for her Wednesday shopping trip was $337.

"There are four bottles of wine that were $10 apiece. So that's $40 out. But still, that's a lot for not a lot of groceries," said Chapin.

To save money, Raleigh resident Joe Biddell said he and his wife normally stick to the basics, look for sales and deals, and try to remain frugal.

"If it's not buy one, get one, we don't do it," Biddell said. "It's kind of concerning when two small bags (of groceries) cost $100."

Transportation services, according to the CPI, rose by 8% in comparison to January 2024. However, for January alone, prices rose by 1.8%.

Electricity, new vehicles, and medical care services all saw year-over-year changes, both positive and negative, however remained unchanged from December to January.