Triangle Smarts opens second location in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new resource is available to families in Orange County, offering speech, occupational, physical, and mental health therapies for children of all ages.

Therapy Smarts opened its new second location on Weaver Road in Chapel Hill. The center also has another location in Durham.

Therapy Smarts CEO Avani Shah spoke with ABC11 about how a holistic approach helps families.

"As a team, we're all working towards one goal, versus is every therapist doing what they think is best for the child," she said.

One mother shared the struggle she faced finding resources for her two-year-old son, who is non-verbal autistic.

"I came here being completely uninformed, very scared for him, and what the world will be like for him. But I mean, they answer every question I have during sessions, after sessions, after hours, on the weekends," Whitley Riley said.

Shah said the facility has the capacity to take more than 850 appointments per week, and offers bilingual support for kids at every stage.