Triangle students learn tools to navigate social media with help from former Disney Channel Star

Students spent three days learning how to safely navigate social media in a way that doesn't impact their mental health.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Disani Jackson has already discovered the good and bad that come with social media. She has an Instagram account where she's seen the bad play out more than the good.

"There's more views on the bad, than like positive things that go on on social media," Jackson said.

She spent three days this week with 12 to 16-year-olds from Durham and Orange Counties learning how to safely navigate social media in a way that doesn't impact her mental health.

It's a part of a health ambassador program created by the Durham nonprofit Together for Resilient Youth.

"Over these past three days, we've been talking about the impact of social media on young people. Some of them have social media. Some of them don't, " said Dr. Wanda Boone, the executive director of Together for Resilient Youth. "The impact of peer pressure and how they can be resilient in the face of the challenges that they have on social media

Boone said some of the challenges students are facing online are bullying and peer pressure to use drugs.

"The fact of the matter is that young people will not speak to their parents about these kinds of challenges, especially at these ages. This is the age where young people really separate themselves from their parents, which is why peer-to-peer influences are so important," She said.

Boone said how and who leads the conversation to connect with teens is just as important. At this week's training course was former Disney channel star, musician, and actor, Matthew Finley.

Finley co-starred in the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, alongside the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato.

He spoke with the group of middle and high school students during the training. When asked about social media and its impact on students and their mental health, he said not everything is what it seems.

"Some people are displaying their lifestyle, but that doesn't have to equate to what you do. So whatever makes you happy and whatever is within your means, that's okay," Finley said.

He also taught the students a dance routine from Camp Rock 2 and reminded them to follow their dreams despite life's challenges.

Matthew Finley

Once students complete the three-day training they will serve as health ambassadors at their local high school and middle schools.