Sanford, Pittsboro performing annual water disinfection changeover

If your tap water smells or tastes a little different in the coming weeks, don't be alarmed. Raleigh Water is beginning its annual disinfection changeover, a routine maintenance process to ensure the continued safety and quality of drinking water.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The annual water disinfection changeover will start March 1 in Sanford and Pittsboro.

Like other water utilities in central North Carolina, TriRiver Water will spend the next several weeks using chlorine instead of chloramine to disinfect its water system.

This change is completely safe, and it happens every year for every water utility that uses chloramines. Chloramines are compounds that contain chlorine and ammonia. They are the most commonly used disinfecting chemicals for water utility systems in the United States.

Using just chlorine was the standard process for water utilities many years ago, but scientists determined that chloramine could travel through the entire distribution system more effectively. Now, to combat the buildup of biofilm in the system, state and federal regulators suggest a month-long switch to chlorine once a year.

The City of Durham is doing its changeover from Feb. 28 through April 13. Raleigh Water is doing its changeover from Feb. 27 through April 10. TriRiver Water is doing its changeover from March 1 through April 1.

"During the changeover, some customers may notice a change to the smell and taste of the water. Most don't, but if you do, don't be alarmed," TriRiver Water Public Information Officer Cameron Clinard said.

If the smell or taste bothers you, add some lemon slices to your glass, let the water sit in an open container in your refrigerator for a little while, or run it through an activated carbon filter.

TriRiver Water crews will flush out the system in conjunction with the disinfection change. This involves going to fire hydrants around town and flushing them. This helps remove sediment and mineral buildup that can accumulate over time.

Flushing the mains is a routine maintenance practice that helps ensure that water infrastructure remains operating at peak condition.

