Tropical depression strengthens into Tropical Storm Debby as it moves through Gulf toward Florida

MIAMI -- A tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico has strengthened into Tropical Storm Debby as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center said Saturday that the storm now has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). The storm was located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west-southwest of Key West, Florida, and it was moving toward the northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

Wind and thunderstorms have spread over a broad region, including southern Florida, the Florida Keys and the Bahamas.

Debby is likely to bring drenching rain and coastal flooding to much of Florida's Gulf Coast by Sunday night, and predictions show the system could come ashore as a strong tropical storm or hurricane Monday and cross over northern Florida into the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters warn it could also drop heavy rains over north Florida and the Atlantic coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina early next week.

Debby is the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season after Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Chris, all of which formed in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.