Residents continue preps as Debby powers toward the Triangle

Residents in flood-prone Raleigh neighborhoods are stocking up on supplies and hoping to avoid the worst of Debby.

Residents in flood-prone Raleigh neighborhoods are stocking up on supplies and hoping to avoid the worst of Debby.

Residents in flood-prone Raleigh neighborhoods are stocking up on supplies and hoping to avoid the worst of Debby.

Residents in flood-prone Raleigh neighborhoods are stocking up on supplies and hoping to avoid the worst of Debby.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As Tropical Storm Debby continues its path toward the Triangle, residents are getting ready for the pounding rain and flood potential expected in the next several days.

Madison Burden has only lived at the Brook Hill Townhomes off Jones Franklin Road in southwest Raleigh for six weeks, but she said she knows it's a flood-prone part of the city.

"When it rained like two days ago, like the street right, right here. And then the banks off the back, like, you could see the water was like getting pretty high. So it's a little bit concerning with how much rain is supposed to come this week," Burden said.

The neighborhood -- which sits on low-lying land near Walnut Creek -- can be vulnerable to heavy rain.

Burden said she was not overly concerned about Debby this week but is still picking up some necessities before the worst of the rain arrives.

"If this road floods, we can't go anywhere. Like, I have a pretty low-to-the-ground car, so I can't get out," Burden said. "Probably should have food and stuff like that and like have some stuff in case the power does go out."

ABC11 stopped by the Walmart off Atlantic Avenue, another part of Raleigh that has seen its fair share of flooding through the years.

Merris Major hopes they'll dodge the worst of Debby.

RELATED | 2 children among at least 6 dead from Tropical Storm Debby

"I don't want power outages and which I'm pretty sure we're going to have and lots of flooding because we have a lot of that here," Morris said.

.

The south Florida native admitted that she has lived through plenty of nasty storms and said that was a useful blueprint for weeks like this -- when she may need to hunker down and stock up on supplies.

"That's what we did in Florida. So I don't know," Morris said. "But here there will be the snacks and, you know, cook some things, chili and things like that, you know, to settle in."